Trailer kills motorcyclist in Anambra

A truck on Wednesday killed a commercial motorcyclist at Amaokpala Village along the Umunze-Ekwulobia Road in Anambra State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

He said the accident was caused by a brake failure.

The commander said: “The accident involved a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper with Reg. No. XA554AGU, a commercial Mack Trailer with Reg. No. AKL876XP and the motorcycle.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for impregnating teenager in Anambra

“According to eyewitness reports, the brake of the trailer failed and rammed into the tipper and motorcycle.

“Four male adults were involved in the crash while one of them, the motorcyclist was killed.

“His body was taken to the morgue at Ajalli General Hospital in Ajalli by FRSC rescue team.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now