Metro
Trailer kills motorcyclist in Anambra
A truck on Wednesday killed a commercial motorcyclist at Amaokpala Village along the Umunze-Ekwulobia Road in Anambra State.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
He said the accident was caused by a brake failure.
The commander said: “The accident involved a commercial Mercedes Benz tipper with Reg. No. XA554AGU, a commercial Mack Trailer with Reg. No. AKL876XP and the motorcycle.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for impregnating teenager in Anambra
“According to eyewitness reports, the brake of the trailer failed and rammed into the tipper and motorcycle.
“Four male adults were involved in the crash while one of them, the motorcyclist was killed.
“His body was taken to the morgue at Ajalli General Hospital in Ajalli by FRSC rescue team.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...