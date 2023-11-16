Police arrests man for impregnating teenager in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra gave arrested a 31-year-old man, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, told journalists on Thursday in Awka, that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by the girl’s guardian.

Obinabo, who was represented at the briefing by her Special Assistant, Mrs. Blessing Nweke, said the suspect, James Rich, works at St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church in Ifite, Awka.

She said: “After her guardian reported the matter, we started an investigation. The girl, who has a speech impediment, was taken to the hospital and it was certified that she was pregnant.

“With the help of the police, the suspect was apprehended. He will face the full wrath of the law.

“This is a warning to adults in the state, stop defiling young girls especially minors to avoid spending the rest of your lives in prison custody.

“I want to assure residents that the state government is committed to protecting the rights of children in the state.”

In a chat with journalists, the suspect admitted he defiled the girl three times within the church premises.

He said: “I had canal knowledge of the girl for three Sundays before the 6:30 a.m. service, after which I gave her the N200 to buy biscuits.

“I’m married and I have two children. We are also expecting a third child.

“It was a temptation that made me do it. It is my first time doing this kind of thing. Please, I am very sorry.”

