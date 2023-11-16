JTF arrests 135 suspected criminals in FCT raids

The Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Federal Capital Territory has arrested 135 suspects during raids of criminal hideouts, uncompleted buildings, and shanties in the city.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the JTF was inaugurated by the Minister of FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike to flush out criminal elements from the territory.

The JTF, according to Garba, comprised personnel from the police, military, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.

The CP said the operation was designed to flush out hoodlums residing in states around the FCT – Niger, Nassarawa, Kogi and Kaduna.

He said: “In the course of the operation, the JTF arrested 135 suspects at various black spots in Kwali, Dutse Alhaji, Mpape, Karu, AYA, Nyaya, Karimo, Karshi, Kuje, Airport road, Berger Roundabout, Jabi, Orozo and Mararaba.

“Out of these numbers, 75 suspects were arraigned in court for various offences, while 65 were sentenced to pay fine ranging from N5000 to N7000.

“The remaining 10 were sentenced to community service, while the 39 suspects being paraded are under investigation and will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

