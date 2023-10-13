Wike sets up JTFs to check activities of criminals in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has set up two joint security task forces to ensure the safety of residents in the nation’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of Friday’s Security Council meeting held in Abuja.

He said one of the JTFs is expected to check the activities of “one chance” criminals in the FCT.

The meeting took place a few days after a victim of “one chance” criminals, Greatness Olorunfemi, died at the Maitama District Hospital in Abuja.

The CP said: “The FCT security council meeting, headed by Wike, met this afternoon and discussed ways and means of ensuring safety and security in FCT.

“Two task forces were set up at the meeting. The first is expected to check the activities of ‘one chance’ criminals, while the second will curtail the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers, and other criminals within the FCT and its environment

“Some of the ‘one chance’ operators have been arrested and would be prosecuted after investigations are concluded.

“The goal is to flush out criminal elements from the FCT, stop cross border crimes, and curb ‘one chance’ in the FCT.

“Residents will see significant improvement in the coming days.”

