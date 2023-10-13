Police arraigns student for alleged N1.7m fraud

Police on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old student, Bamidele Dada, at the Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged N1.7 million fraud.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of felony, breach of peace and advance fee fraud.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and one other at large committed the offences on November 19, 2022, in Okitipupa.

He said the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N1.72 million from the complainant, Femi Mewafenu under the pretence of helping his son to obtain the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) admission form.

The prosecutor said the defendant failed to obtain the admission form and refused to refund the money.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 516, 249, and 419, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Cletus Ojuola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Ojuola added that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction and show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Ondo state government.

He adjourned the case till October 25 for further hearing.

