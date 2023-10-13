FCT Police drags 51 suspects to court over alleged organ disappearance

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has said that 51 suspects have been arrested and charged to court following unsubstantiated claims by some persons in Abuja, including males and females, about the disappearance of their organs.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, who disclosed this on Friday, said the suspects were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

CP Garba said: “The first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on the 21/09/2023.

“It has spread all over FCT whereby as of today (Friday), we had a total of sixty-two (62) cases reported.

It will be recalled that CP Garba had said last week that 11 persons who claimed that their private organs were stolen or disappeared resulting in mob actions which almost claimed lives, were taken to see Doctors for medical examinations and it turned out that their organs were active and functional.

Disclosing that the Command had upped the tempo in the fight against criminal elements in Abuja, the CP said: “A total number of two thousand two hundred and seventy-two (2,272) criminal suspects were arrested in the last two months during raids on black spots.

“One thousand nine hundred and sixty-seven (1,967) were charged to court, eight hundred and sixty-five (865) were sentence and given a fine of N3,000 – N5,000.

“Two hundred and Seven (207) scavengers were arrested, one hundred and ninety-six (196) were charged to court.

While explaining the nature of the crime, Garba said: The good, the bad and ugly are accommodated in the Federal Capital Territory. Those who have no businesses being in FCT, who have no jobs, no visible means of livelihood troop into FCT.

“They have no place to lay their heads, hence sleeps in uncompleted buildings, shanties and under bridges These miscreants turned into criminals, breaking into people’s homes and carting away their properties.

“In an effort to flush these criminal elements out of FCT, the Command conducted raids at criminal hideouts, under bridges and uncompleted buildings”.

