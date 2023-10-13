Gov Sani warns ‘criminals’ selling palliatives forms in Kaduna to desist

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has warned criminal elements who are allegedly selling forms in communities across the state to residents to qualify them as beneficiaries of palliatives and other interventions being provided by the government to desist from the act.

The governor gave the warning on Friday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu.

The statement reads: “I categorically condemn this unwholesome act by the criminal elements in our midst and members of the public are hereby informed that there are no forms on sale under any guise for palliatives or social register.

“Kaduna State Governor is committed to ensuring that the palliatives get to the true beneficiaries, to achieve this feat.

“The governor set up the palliatives committee in July 2023 – to come up with modalities for the distribution of these palliatives, the committee has since been lauded as highly inclusive comprising representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, other members of Organised Labour, religious and traditional leaders, Civil Society Organisations, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government Chairmen, Youth and Women Groups.

“Residents of Kaduna state are also encouraged to contact their respective local government councils for information on the processes to be captured in the Kaduna State Social Register.

“The Kaduna State Social Register is the database of poor and vulnerable households in the state, and this register is utilised to identify beneficiaries of targeted social protection programmes and other interventions from the government.”

The governor also urged members of the public to be extremely vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or diversion of palliatives to the authorities closest to them as all offenders when apprehended will be prosecuted according to the law.

