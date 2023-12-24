Metro
Lagos govt shuts Shina Peller’s nightclub over environmental infractions
The Lagos State government has shut down Quilox Restaurant Bar and Night Club in the Victoria Island area of the state.
The popular nightclub located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue in Victoria Island is owned by a former member of the House of Representatives in Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Shina Peller.
In a statement posted on its X platform on Sunday, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) said the facility was shut down over environmental and safety infractions.
READ ALSO: Club owner, Shina Peller, urges youths to channel ‘BBNaija’ energy into nation building
It wrote: “A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency and the Lagos State Safety Commission sealed Quilox nightclub over environmental and safety infractions.
“Recall an earlier press release where both agencies have warned social centres to ensure that their operations do not affect the safety and wellbeing of other citizens and vowed to sanction any of such erring.”
Lagos State Government Seals Quilox, strongly warns Sol Beach, The Good Beach and Landmark Beach over Environmental and Safety infractions.
A joint enforcement operation between the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) pic.twitter.com/0QlmYoMeiX
— LASEPA (@LasepaOfficial) December 24, 2023
