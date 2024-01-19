Kidnappers invade Post Army Estate in Abuja; lawyer’s wife, relative abducted

Abuja was rocked by a brazen kidnapping Thursday night as armed assailants stormed the Nigeria Post Army Estate, Phase 2, snatching two residents.

While details remain murky, sources close to the victims identified them as the wife and a relative of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

Panic gripped the estate around 10:00 PM as neighbours, including Austine John, recounted the terrifying ordeal. “They came in shooting like maniacs,” John said, his voice still shaken. “They grabbed two from Barrister Adikwu’s house and disappeared before anyone could react.”

John’s testimony paints a picture of raw fear and chaos. Details of the number of kidnappers, their escape route, and any communication with Mr. Adikwu remain shrouded in uncertainty. Police have yet to issue an official statement, but their presence was confirmed at the scene, launching an investigation into the incident.

The brazenness of the attack within a supposedly secure military-affiliated estate has sent shockwaves through Abuja’s residents. As authorities piece together the events and search for the perpetrators, questions swirl about security protocols and the vulnerability of even seemingly safe neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike vowed to make Abuja hot for kidnappers.

The minister said he had received marching orders from President Bola Tinubu to provide all that the security agencies would need to keep the federal capital safe.

Subsequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, established a Special Intervention Squad in the Federal Capital Territory to curb activities of kidnappers and bandits.

