Gunmen abduct 2 traditional rulers, 2 others, kill one person in Bauchi

Reports have emerged that two traditional rulers, village head of Balma and Mai Anguwan Bakutunbe as well as one other person have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The two separate incidents occured within few hours interval at the two villages in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State between late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

It was reported that the gunmen stormed and attacked the two villages where they kidnapped the traditional rulers of the villages and shot one person dead.

A resident of Balma town who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the incident happened when the gunmen stormed Balma town around 11:00pm on Saturday night.

The source also stated that the armed men went directly to the Sarki’s house fully armed with heavy guns from which they fired shots to make everyone run away to seek for refuge.

He also said that after they kidnapped the Sarki and left, one Alh Haruna Dan OC was found lying down after they shot him in the neck, which caused him to be rushed to Ningi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Also, on Saturday night, they stormed and kidnapped another person at the Bakutunbe, the neighborhood leader, Idris Mai Unguwa and a man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya, about 45 years old, for who the kidnappers have already asked for the sum of N8m each as a ransom.

In addition, last week, two Fulani, Alh Malami in Ware Ware village and Alh Buba Kwancikwaniya in Yelwa village were kidnapped in Ningi local government.

The situation of kidnapping people is getting worse considering how the thieves have increased their efforts in carrying out their criminal activities unchecked by the security operatives.

When contacted, the Acting Chairman of Ningi Local Government Area, Hon Ibrahim Zubairu, confirmed the incident and testified that the traditional ruler of Balma was sitting with people in his palace in Balma when the three kidnappers came to the palace and took him away.

Ibrahim Zubairu added that he was told the kidnappers entered the town in a car, in they took the Sarki away.

He said that one of the victims, Alh Haruna Dan OC, came back on his motorcycle and was going to enter his house when the kidnappers saw him and shot him, which is why he lost his life.

He urged the people of the local government to continue praying for peace and to cooperate with the security forces in order to achieve peace in the area and explained that the local government has already reported the incident to the relevant authorities to take action.

He also said that at the local government level, they have taken action to ensure that the military officers in Jimi town are returned to reduce the occurrence of these acts of terrorism.

All efforts to get confirmation from the State Police Command proved abortive as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked up the phone when his number was called nor did he reply to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number.

