Photographer commits suicide in Jigawa

A 30-year-old photographer, Usman Sanigoga, on Wednesday, committed suicide in Jigawa State.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Dutse, said the deceased’s wife found him hanging from the ceiling in their bedroom at Akula Quarters, Babura local government area of the state.

He said: “The spouse reported that Sanigoga, a photographer, dropped her off at a relative’s house on Wednesday at about 2:00 p.m. with a promise to return in the evening to take her home.

“After the woman waited and he did not show up, she called his cell phone several times, but there was no response and she decided to take a commercial motorcycle back home.

“She met the house under lock and solicited the assistance of the commercial motorcyclist to scale over the fence to unlock the main entrance.

“After the spouse opened the door, she saw her husband’s motorcycle parked in an unusual manner. She hurried inside and met his body hanging from the ceiling of their bedroom.

“She lost consciousness and passed out at the horrific sight and it was the motorcyclist who shouted for help before neighbours rushed to the scene.

“The man was rushed to a hospital where a medical doctor certified him dead on arrival.”

