Policemen, correctional officer prevent suspect from commiting suicide in Lagos court

The swift intervention of policemen attached to the Lagos State High Court and a Correctional Service officer present prevented a 25–year–old man Oluwatobi Ayoko from committing suicide in the court on Tuesday.

Ayoko, who was arraigned before Justice Hakeem Oshodi, apparently was displeased with the next adjournment date of his case which would keep him till April, so he attempted to commit suicide by trying to jump down from the top floor of the court building.

The defendant is facing six counts bordering on causing grievous bodily harm, damage to properties and unlawful society, preferred against him by the state.

Trouble had started immediately after Ayoko’s lawyer moved his bail application urging the court to admit his client to bail on a liberal term.

The prosecutor, while replying to the defence counsel, drew the attention of the court to the fact that the defendant is a flight risk who is capable of interfering with the prosecution’s witnesses.

After listening to the submissions of both counsels, Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until April 9, 2024, which did not sit well with the defendant, who started tapping the prosecution witnesses at the back seat inside the court saying they are his friends that they should release him.

The drama took a different dimension, as immediately the suspect stepped out of the courtroom, he started head-butting the wall shouting: “I want to die, I can’t wait till April.”

Ayoko in a swift movement, climbed the window in an attempt to jump down from the top floor of the two-storey building directly opposite the second gate of the court.

However, the timely intervention of the police officers attached to the court coupled with the Correctional Facility officer, who was present, rescued the situation.

According to an eyewitness, the officers were able to hold one of his legs before he could jump down.

The eyewitness said: “The suspect was restrained, mostly due to the handcuff.”

