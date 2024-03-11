Woman jumps into river from moving boat in Lagos

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed an incident of a woman who allegedly jumped into the river from a moving boat.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Hundeyin said the woman who boarded a boat from the Igando area of the State enroute Ogun State, reportedly jumped into the river from the spending boat.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the incident was reported by one Rasaq at the Igando Police Division on Sunday at about 8.00 am, adding that rescue teams were already searching for the woman.

“According to Rasaq, at about 10.00 p.m. on Saturday, one Folashade Nimotalahi, of yet be known address, boarded a boat from their Isuti Jet, Isuti Road, Igando in Lagos, going to Totowu in Ogun,” Hundeyin said.

“They were 12 passengers on board. Suddenly, the woman removed the life jacket she was wearing and jumped into the river.

“She left behind one nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, Alimosho General Hospital cards and some drugs,” the police image maker said.

He added that the scene of incident was visited immediately by detectives from the division while a search party has been contacted to recover the corpse, while investigation was ongoing as they make efforts to contact the family.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now