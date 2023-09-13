17-year-old boy commits suicide in Bauchi

A 17-year-old boy identified as Betwom Bitrus has committed suicide in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday night in Bauchi.

He said the deceased went to a stream in the area to take his bath but did not return home.

The spokesman said: “We received a report from a Good Samaritan that his nephew, one Betwom Timothy who is 17 years old, left home to take a bath at the stream on September 12 but he did not return home.

“So, the family organized a search team for him and they eventually found his body hanging on a tree with a sponge and faeces on his trousers in a nearby bush in Bogoro town.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Muhammad, directed the DPO Bogoro Division and detectives to go to the scene and they evacuated the body to the General Hospital in Bogoro where a medical doctor confirmed him dead on arrival.

“His remains were given to the family for burial.”

