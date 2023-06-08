Metro
Security agents rescue 13 kidnapped passengers in Ondo
The security operatives on Tuesday rescued 13 kidnapped passengers along the Abuja Road in Isua, Akoko South-East local government area of Ondo State.
Gunmen on Tuesday waylaid an 18-passenger bus heading to Abuja along the highway and marched the passengers to the forest.
The hoodlums, however, left three passengers behind before the intervention of the security agents which comprised men of the Amotekun Corp, police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and soldiers.
READ ALSO: Speeding car crushes student in Ondo
The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the news to journalists on Thursday in Akure.
She said one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in a gun duel with the security agents.
“13 victims were rescued by the joint security operation. One of the kidnappers was killed during a gun duel. We are on top of the situation,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.
