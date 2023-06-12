Police arrest horse rider who trampled cyclist to death in Jigawa

One Muhammad Mustapha, a horse rider, has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for allegedly trampling a 70-year-old cyclist, Umar Hassan, to death in the Ringim Local Government Area of state.

The arrest of the suspect was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam.

Adam said that the suspect, 25, a resident of Unguwar Maina in Ringim municipality, was riding a horse without authorisation, adding that in the process, he allegedly lost control, trampling on the 70-year-old man, who was a resident of Galadanchi quarters, at Tsigi Quarters in Ringim LGA.

The cyclist was said to have suffered varying degrees of injuries and fractures on his left leg and shoulder.

“A team of policemen promptly besieged the scene and rushed the victim to Ringim General Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment,” the statement said.

The remains of the victim, according to the statement, have since been handed over to the relatives for burial, while the suspect was arrested and is currently detained in police custody.

The PPRO said the suspect will be charged in court upon completion of a discreet investigation, adding that the the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Effiom Emmanuel Ekot urged parents to warn their children to desist from illegal horse riding across the state, as the command will not hesitate to clamp down on any violator of the directive.

