Nigeria accepts WTO’s agreement on fishery activities

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the Nigerian government for accepting the Fisheries Subsidies agreement.

Nigeria submitted its acceptance to the global fishery agreement to the WTO on Monday, a move that will ensure that fishery activities are effectively regulated.

The agreement aims to end illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities as well as prohibit fishing of overfished stocks.

It also seeks to end subsidies for fishing in the unregulated high seas, which the Nigerian government said would ensure the development of the country’s fisheries sector.

Although the agreement has not come into effect some countries are still reluctant to accept.

Nigeria is the second country in Africa to submit its acceptance of the agreement to the WTO.

READ ALSO: WTO to establish vaccine production hub in Nigeria

Acceptance from two-thirds of WTO members is required for the agreement to take effect, but Okonjo-Iweala said only one-third has been secured.

She said: “I am proud to see the country’s continued commitment to sustainable development and its vote of confidence in the work of the WTO. Nigeria’s acceptance adds to our growing tally of members that have accepted the agreement — we have received about one-third of the total needed for the agreement to enter into force.

“I hope that Nigeria’s action serves as an inspiration to other governments in Africa and around the world to swiftly implement the agreement and foster global cooperation for the benefit of our shared future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now