 WTO to establish vaccine production hub in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
WTO to establish vaccine production hub in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has revealed plans to establish a vaccine production hub in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the WTO Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during a virtual meeting with stakeholders on Monday.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, the production hubs will also be situated in South Africa, Senegal, and Rwanda.

She said, “We have now seen that over-centralization of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation.

“Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for a future health crisis.”

READ ALSO: Africa needs fiscal stimulus to drive economic growth —Okonjo-Iweala

Ripples Nigeria had reported in January 2021 how the Federal Government announced a N10 billion naira (about $25.3 million) fund to support domestic vaccine production to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire had revealed that the ministry of finance released the N10 billion as the country is working to develop an indigenous coronavirus vaccine.

“While we are working to develop our own vaccines, Nigeria is exploring options for licensed production, in collaboration with recognized institutions. We are also exploring the option of local production of the vaccines in the country,” Ehanire said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

