Politics
Some governors have resolved to support Tinubu’s choice for senate president – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Monday some of his colleagues have resolved to support President Bola Tinubu’s choice for senate president.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kano North District, Barau Jibrin, as the senate president and deputy respectively.
The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday.
Makinde stated this during the post-second term inauguration interdenominational thanksgiving service, organised in his honour by the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadan.
He said: “We are not playing religious politics but what is fair is fair.
READ ALSO: Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala gives reasons Akpabio will not be Senate President
“We stood for Southern presidency; we stood for justice, fairness and we are going to stand for equity as well.”
The governor promised to be at the National Assembly with his colleagues on Tuesday to ensure that fairness, justice, and equity prevailed in the election of the senate president.
He thanked CAN for its support in the last few years.
The governor also commended the people of the state for finding him worthy of another term of four years and promised not to disappoint them.
