Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala gives reasons Akpabio will not be Senate President 

One of the spokesmen of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has given reasons the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress {APC} for the office of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio will not be elected.

Bwala stated this in a tweet on Monday morning via his Twitter handle.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, was nominated by his party, the APC, to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

However, there have been stiff opposition from other aspirants, especially Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State and Abdulaziz Yari, also a former governor of Zamfara State.

Bwala, in his tweet, said Akpabio’s bid to run for the leadership of the upper chamber was hindered by a thick, heavy cloud.

He wrote: “Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President. The cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick. It is not motivated by religion, but regional and as well as the revenge of the coalition of all foes. Most of the senators following him are not with him.”

