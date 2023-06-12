We are seeing signs of Nigerian govt’s readiness to meet our demands – JOHESU

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Monday expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu Administration would meet its demand by improving the members’ welfare.

A member of JOHESU executive committee in Oyo State, Mr. Oladayo Olabampe, stated this during a chat with journalists in Ibadan.

Olabampe, who also is the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Oyo State, said the amalgamated union of health workers had reached an agreement with the Federal Government on the demands.

The health workers suspended their strike after a meeting with President Tinubu on June 5.

He said: “We suspended the strike for 21 days to enable the government work on the agreement, after which the union would review the situation and determine the next line of action.

“Meanwhile, we are seeing signs that they are serious about their promises. We are seeing progress.”

He, however, decried the handling of issues relating to the members welfare by the Oyo State government.

Olabampe added: “Our demands are different. While we have had a meeting with the Federal Government, it depends on various states because the demands of one state differ from another.

“For example, Osun has implemented the new hazard allowance, but Oyo State has not.

“So, each state will look at their peculiarity and their demands, have they been met? That will determine when their strike will end.”

