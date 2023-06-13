News
NBA group demands measures to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal
The Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately come up with measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.
Chairman of the section, Monday Ubani, made the call while speaking at a briefing in Lagos on Monday, saying Nigerians are suffering.
Ubani who faulted the process of removing subsidy on fuel by the president, said that Nigerians were groaning in pain and hardship.
He said: “We note that though the majority of Nigerians do not understand the huge scam that subsidy represents in the oil sector, the process and procedure for the removal were faulty.
“This has occasioned severe consequences and taken a toll on the hapless citizens who are always the victims of such government policies that are not well thought out.
Read also: SERAP drags Tinubu to court over missing subsidy payments
”The president must be told in clear terms that Nigerians are groaning in pain, especially with the sudden removal of the fuel subsidy.
”Salary increase for civil servants – whose population is infinitesimal compared to millions that are outside government employment – will not be enough to solve the present crisis.
“More drastic and well-thought-out economic packages should be put in place to cushion the harsh effects of the new policy. Again, Mr. President must seek wisdom and the right kind of advice to navigate the present impasse the country has found itself.”
The NBA-SPIDEL Chairman however commended the president over his decision to remove the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, calling for an in-depth investigation of the apex bank chief. He also called for the probe of the aviation ministry.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...