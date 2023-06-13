NBA group demands measures to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal 

The Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately come up with measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Chairman of the section, Monday Ubani, made the call while speaking at a briefing in Lagos on Monday, saying Nigerians are suffering.

Ubani who faulted the process of removing subsidy on fuel by the president, said that Nigerians were groaning in pain and hardship.

He said: “We note that though the majority of Nigerians do not understand the huge scam that subsidy represents in the oil sector, the process and procedure for the removal were faulty.

“This has occasioned severe consequences and taken a toll on the hapless citizens who are always the victims of such government policies that are not well thought out.

Read also: SERAP drags Tinubu to court over missing subsidy payments

”The president must be told in clear terms that Nigerians are groaning in pain, especially with the sudden removal of the fuel subsidy.

”Salary increase for civil servants – whose population is infinitesimal compared to millions that are outside government employment – will not be enough to solve the present crisis.

“More drastic and well-thought-out economic packages should be put in place to cushion the harsh effects of the new policy. Again, Mr. President must seek wisdom and the right kind of advice to navigate the present impasse the country has found itself.”

The NBA-SPIDEL Chairman however commended the president over his decision to remove the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, calling for an in-depth investigation of the apex bank chief. He also called for the probe of the aviation ministry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now