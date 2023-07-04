HURIWA threatens to petition world leaders over govt’s failure to arrest Dokubo

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has threatened to petition world leaders if the Nigerian government fails to arrest and prosecute former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo over his recent comments, which the group believes are threats to the country and citizens.

In a statement on Monday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA

said it was disturbing that weeks after Dokubo made the said comments, he has not been invited by security officials for questioning as it seems the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is afraid of the former militant leader.

The group also said that despite Dokubo threatening to destroy the country if arrested for unlawful possession of assault rifles and threat to the lives and property of Igbo people in the country, he is still walking free.

“It is worrisome that the President is busy wining and dining with Asari-Dokubo whilst he releases a cocktail of threats and insults to the institutions of government including the DSS, the Army and the military establishments,” the HURIWA statement said.

Read also: HURIWA demands Asari-Dokubo’s arrest over South-East violence

“This is unbelievable and can only happen in a banana Republic. Tinubu’s government would be creating a monster out of Asari-Dokubo who dared the military to arrest him and he would crumble Nigeria’s oil production to zero.

“Is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu afraid of Asari-Dokubo so much so that he is threatening to destroy Nigeria?

“We call on the President to immediately disarm this Asari-Dokubo and his mercenaries before he becomes like the Wagner founder in Russia. The Federal Government must take steps to rein in Asari-Dokubo and his threats against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should the federal government fails to arrest him, HURIWA will be writing to world leaders on these threats to Igbos and Nigeria by Asari-Dokubo and we are asking all Nigerians to take interest in how the Federal Government, beginning from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, to the current dispensation, is building a frankestein monster out of Asari-Dokubo.

“He has also threatened to attack us if we stage protests against him. Let the Nigerian Government take action as soon as possible. We are meeting with other CSOs to restrategise our next move, keeping in mind the need to keep our members safe from attacks by a man who publicly confesses that he is armed with deadly weapons.

“Certainly, if we proceed to stage protests as contemplated and Asari-Dokubo attacks us using his armed mercenaries, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not bring him to justice given that it is glaring that he is actively working for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, we will take a decision that wouldn’t imperil the lives of our members given the threats by Dokubo to shed blood of protesters as coded in his recent diatribe against HURIWA.

“We call on the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force to provide protection for citizens staging peaceful protests to stave off the occurrence of violence been unleashed as threatened by Asari Dokubo,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now