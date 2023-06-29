HURIWA demands Dokubo’s arrest over illegal arms possession, threat to lives

A civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Wednesday, asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to immediately arrest the former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, for alleged illegal possession of firearms as well as constituting threats to lives and property of innocent citizens.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said a recent viral video in which Dokubo was seen along with his supporters brandishing AK-47 rifles and threatening to kill Igbos who supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, shortly before the February 25 presidential poll should not be swept under the carpet.

HURIWA also decried the silence of the police, Nigerian Army and DSS on the matter.

The statement read: “The mortal hatred of Asari Dokubo against the people of the South-East and Nnamdi Kanu is apparent for all to see. The latest evidence of his despicable action is that of a viral video where he boldly threatened to kill Igbos, using his illegally acquired AK-47 rifles which he also brandished in the video out there.”

“The security agencies and their new bosses should set to work immediately and arrest the ex-militant for instigating his men in the creeks to kill and abduct Igbos.

“Asari Dokubo needs to be investigated to ascertain if he is the brain behind the so-called unknown gunmen phenomenon in the South-East because he recently also confirmed that Muhammadu Buhari gave him a military contract as head of a mercenary group to wipe out armed bandits.

“Dokubo and his mercenary group threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty like the Wagner group did in Russia. Dokubo must be disarmed immediately. His recent viral video confession about how Igbos are dying goes a long way to compel us to advocate his immediate arrest.”

