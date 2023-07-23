Families cry out as bandits threaten to marry out four kidnapped students in Zamfara

Families of four female students of the Zamfara State College of Arts and Science who were kidnapped by bandits six months ago have cried out to the state government for help after the bandits threatened to give them out in marriage.

The students were abducted in January 2023 along the Birnin Magaji-Kaura Namoda road along with other passengers while they were returning from a wedding ceremony.

However, their families have been unable to raise the ransom amount demanded by their kidnappers so as to free them.

The plea by the families came after the bandits allegedly released a video on Saturday where the kidnapped students were seen lamenting and revealing that their kidnappers were threatening to marry them out if their parents or guardians do not pay the N12 million demanded as ransom to secure their freedom.

According to the video, the victims also lamented that their abductors have given their families only one week to act.

“We are appealing to our parents and guardians to as a matter of urgency, meet up with the demands of the bandits because we are in trouble here with our abductors please look for money to secure our freedom,” one of the victims reportedly said.

“The past government of Bello Mohammed Matawalle could not secure our release, this is our sixth month plus in captivity. We are appealing to the Governor Dauda Lawal-led administration to assist for our freedom,” she said.

