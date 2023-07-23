Army launches new operation to tackle insecurity in Plateau LG

The Nigerian Army, on Saturday, launched a new operation, Hakorin Damisa IV, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to tackle the emerging insecurity in the area.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was in Mangu to launch the operation, explained that the aim was to tackle and end recurring killings in the area.

He tasked the personnel of the new outfit to deal decisively with trouble makers while addressing them.

Hakorin Damisa is a Hausa language which means leopard’s teeth.

The COAS said: “I am here to thank you for what you have been doing to bring peace and stability to Mangu and Plateau State. As your Chief of Army Staff, I have encapsulated my command philosophy which is to have a Nigerian Army that is well-trained, equipped and highly motivated towards achieving our constitutional responsibility in a joint environment.

“That means you must work with other services, you must work with local communities. You are the people’s Army, when they send a distress call, you must respond as quickly as possible and when you do that, you give them feedback on what you have done. That is the way you build confidence and trust. As your COAS, my philosophy will be driven by leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration…

“You are not deployed here to play but to conduct an operation and you must do that and be guided by the rules of engagement. Whoever is carrying a military-grade weapon or any other weapon, you must recover those weapons from them. You must not take sides. The GOC has briefed me about the challenges faced in the field and the need for more combat enablers.

“What we have brought here is the tip of the iceberg, we will give you the best to work with. We will take care of the communication, the motorcycles and all your administrative issues but please note that you must work effectively, we must see the results. This violence must be stamped out completely. I wish you the best.”

