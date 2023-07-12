Police kills suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have killed two suspected kidnappers in the Ichida community, Anaocha local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this to journalists at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.

He said police in collaboration with members of a vigilante group in the area rescued a female victim during a raid on the kidnappers’ hideout at 8:13 p.m., on Tuesday.

The CP said: “Two members of the notorious gang were neutralised, and we recovered one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, 32 live ammunition, and one Highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

“Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight, operating with two vehicles – a grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep.

“Investigation is ongoing to track the remaining gang members.”

