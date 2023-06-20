Anambra police rescues 9 girls used as sex slaves, arrests hotel owner

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued nine girls aged between 15 and 25 from a hotel in Awka, the state capital, where they were allegedly used as sex slaves, while the owner of the hotel was also arrested.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Monday, said the arrests were made following information received from the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare about the secret happening in the hotel.

The PPRO said the confessions of the rescued ladies revealed that the people who brought them from different states to the brothel, assured them of giving them jobs to alleviate their poverty and the needs of their parents and other dependents, only to be used as sex slaves.

“The girls confessed to being brought from Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States to the brothel.”

“Also, the Police command is in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare to ensure that the girls are taken care of and safely returned to their parents/guardians.”

The police spokesman said the Command vehemently condemns the act and frowns at persons who take advantage of vulnerable individuals to make money, describing such brothels as dens where criminals take refuge.

“We urge the good people of Anambra to continue to provide the police with information about such places as the joint operations to weed such places of bad people has commenced.

“Be assured that all information passed to the police shall be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said, adding that the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for comprehensive investigation, while the suspects would soon be charged to court.

