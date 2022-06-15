Metro
Police discovers sex slave camp, rescues 35 girls in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 35 teenage girls from a sex slave camp in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the girls aged between 14 years and 17 years were allegedly being used as sex slaves in the camp.
He added four of the victims were heavily pregnant.
Ikenga added that the girls were rescued from a hotel in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.
He said: “The police operatives combed the hotel on June 13 and rescued the girls who were being used as sex slaves, prostitutes and baby producers.
Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Anambra
“The operatives rescued 35 girls and four of them are pregnant. The victims shall be handed to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for their welfare and rehabilitation.”
The spokesman revealed that three persons were arrested in connection with the crime while three pump action guns, seven cartridges and cash were recovered during the operation.
Ikenga added: “The police arrested three persons and also recovered N877,500.
“The suspects will be charged in court after investigation.”
