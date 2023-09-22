Military claims troops killed 52 suspected terrorists, arrested 60 others in Northern Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops of the Nigerian armed forces killed 52 suspected terrorists, and arrested 60 others in the Northern part of the country in the past week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the troops also rescued 61 hostages in the operations.

Buba added that seven terrorists comprising five men and two women surrendered to troops during the period.

The troops, according to him, recovered 77 weapons and 658 different types of ammunition.

The spokesman said: “The breakdown is as follows: 53 AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifles loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 18 locally fabricated rifles, one Beretta pistol and three pump action guns.

“Others are – 650 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 AK47 magazines, two rounds of 9mm ammo, six rounds of 7.62 NATO and five fragmentation jackets.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 15 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, 12 Bicycles, five mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, two generator sets, two gas cylinders, 133 livestock and a sum of N602,000 as well as Airtel airtime worth N8,000.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe denied oil thieves of an estimated N946.38 million being the value of seizures in the South-South region.

“The troops recovered 496,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 83,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,200 litres of PMS, four pumping machines, five-speed boats, 34 dugout pits, 57 storage tanks, 16 wooden boats, 85 ovens and three outboard engines.”

