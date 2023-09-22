Lagos govt mulls reintroduction of monthly environmental sanitation

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the state government was considering the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this to journalists shortly after he monitored the clean-up exercise along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, said there was a need to reintroduce the monthly environmental sanitation because of the infringement on the environment.

He said: “I will be consulting with the Minister of Environment to see if it is possible for us to reintroduce the monthly environmental service so that we can bring back the sanity of a liveable city.

“We have seen that there has been a lot of lopsidedness, there has been a lot of recklessness, and we need to bring that back.

“So we are going to work out a model where we will have zero tolerance on environmental issues, on all transportation issues, people not comporting themselves.”

Sanwo-Olu warned that illegal occupants, traders, and squatters who had been cleared off the Lagos-Badagry Expressway would lose their properties and means of livelihood if they made any attempt to return to the corridor.

The governor added: “We have just finished an inspection of the ongoing clean-up exercise along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, where I moved around to see the outcome of the operation.

“Our taskforce is working to secure the entire right-of-way and remove miscreants and illegal trading activities along the entire corridor.

“I am delighted with the results of the clean-up work and I have given a strong warning to residents and traders in the area.

“People saw the need for the environmental cleanup and they appreciated our efforts to preserve the corridor. We have been able to move all commercial vehicles that hitherto clogged the loops all the way to Mile 2 from Orile.

“We are going to wall off the road in order to keep the entire stretch tidy for reconstruction and beautification.

“It will be zero tolerance for encroachment on our right-of-way by anybody. We will not allow ejected traders to return; those who want to return should be prepared for forfeiture of their goods.”

