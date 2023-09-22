Sanwo-Olu appoints Bode Agoro as new Lagos Head of Service

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Mr. Bode Agoro as the state’s new Head of Service.

He replaced Hakeem Muri-Okunola who resigned from the position earlier this week following his appointment as principal private secretary to President Bola Tinubu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed the development in a statement posted on the X platform, (formerly Twitter), late Friday night.

The appointment, according to Akoshile, will take effect from September 30.

READ ALSO: Muri-Okunola resigns as Lagos HoS after appointment as Tinubu’s private secretary

Agoro has served as Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau, since August 3, 2015.

The statement read: “To this end, all public servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the state public service to greater heights.

“Without prompting, all public servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested public service values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now