Taraba gov lures corpers to schools with medical, accommodation allowances, monthly stipend

The Taraba State Government has announced extra incentives for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to secondary and primary schools in the state for their primary assignments.

The gesture followed the surge in school enrollment after the declaration of free basic and secondary education by the state government.

The state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman in Jalingo on Sunday, approved the sum of N50,000 as medical allowance for corp members.

The governor also approved an additional N10,000 monthly allowance to be given to them as support from the state government.

The state Commissioner also disclosed that the state government had also set aside N25,000 as accommodation allowance per term for the corps members.

She said: “The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action.

“As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, and they include; Additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance.

“A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totaling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

“Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.”

The commissioner further said in the statement: “Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

“Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers, and both new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

“Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

“In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

“Also, adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all.”

She further stated that the state governor has tasked the state Minstry of Education and that of Youth and Sports Development through their Commissioners, to enusre prompt implementation of the new measures approved by the state government.

