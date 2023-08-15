NYSC summons corps members to Borno for orientation exercise after 13 years

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed all prospective corps members deployed to Borno for the second stream of the Batch “B” orientation programme to proceed to state for the three-week exercise.

The exercise is taking place in the North-East state for the first time in 13 years.

The NYSC management suspended the orientation programme in 2010 over frequent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

In a post on its X, (formerly Twitter) platform, the Service also informed the corps members that the date for the commencement of the exercise has been changed to August 18.

It wrote: “All Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) deployed to Borno are to reprint their Call-up letters from the NYSC portal.

“The date of the commencement of the Orientation Course has also been changed to 18th August 2023. All affected PCMs are to report on the dates printed on their Call-up letters.”

