SUBSIDY: UI staff to commence three-day workweek due to increased living costs

Staff members at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State are required to work three days each week.

A special memo, dated August 14, 2023, and signed by G.O. Saliu, Registrar and Secretary to Council, made this information public.

The decision, according to the statement, was made in light of the recent removal of Premium Motor Spirit subsidies.

Read Also: More troubles for Emefiele as Nigerian govt files fresh 20-count charges

The statement said, “The astronomical increase in the fuel pump price occasioned by the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has imposed huge economic difficulties on the generality of Nigerians.

“Salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

“After careful consideration of the situation, the University Management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff, which Senate at its meeting of Thursday, 03 August 2023 considered and approved.

“Accordingly, members of staff are now expected to work on-site for three (3) days in rotation per week, with effect from Monday, 14 August 2023.

“It should, however, be noted that those on essential duties are exempted from this adjustment.

“It should be further noted that Management will review the arrangement as the situation improves. Meanwhile, members of staff are to maintain commitment, open communication, and cooperation towards ensuring free workflow, including working from home where and when necessary.

“In light of the foregoing, management seeks the understanding of all Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and Units towards a smooth implementation of the intervention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now