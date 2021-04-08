Buhari picks Oyegun, Tejuosho to head UI, UNILAG Governing Councils | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of five tertiary institutions in the country.

The institutions are the University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Maritime University in Delta.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would inaugurate the governing councils of the five institutions on April 19.

According to him, the President appointed the ex-National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as Chairman of UI governing council.

Other members of the council are – Mr. Masud Kazaure, Abba Yaro, Alhaji Abubakar Maikafi, and Mr. Emeka Nwagbo.

READ ALSO: UNILAG to conduct virtual Post-UTME test

For UNILAG, Dr. Lanre Tejuosho is the chairman of the governing council while Dr. Aminu Ahmed, Dr. Uro Gardner, Chief Chinedu Adindi, and Mr. Mustafa Salihu are members.

The statement read: “For UNIPORT, the governing council members are Senator Andrew Uchendu as Chairman while Mr. Kolo Uzamat, Cdre. D. T. Hinga, Mohammed Makarfi and Ahmed Al-Mustapha are members.

“Also, OAU has Chief Oscar Udoji as Chairman with Capt. Bala Jibrin, Mr. Eugene Odo, Dr. Lateef Babata, and Alhaji Saidu Bako as members.

“The Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta has Dr. Elias Courson as Chairman and Mr. Nelson Alapa, Mr. Victor Giadono, Alhaji Bello Dukku, and Mr. Godwin Ananghe as members.”

Join the conversation

Opinions