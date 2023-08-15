Metro
Tragedy In Plateau community as gunmen invade school, kill newly wedded couple
Tragedy struck on Monday when gunmen invaded the BECO Comprehensive High School, Kwi in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing two teachers, who were a newly wedded couple.
The gunmen, who invaded the school while teachers were having a meeting, also injured the Vice-Principal of the School.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, however refused to give details of the attack, only saying that the Command was on top of the situation.
However, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement, a socio-cultural group, Mr. Rwang Tengwong, in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, said that the incident occurred at about 3.00 p.m. on Monday.
”We are saddened by the invasion of BECO Comprehensive High School Kwi by gunmen.
Read also: ‘If not for ESN, herdsmen would have ravaged S’East like they did Benue, Plateau’ —IPOB
“Two teachers, Mr and Mrs Rwang Danladi, a newly-wedded couple, were shot dead.
”Mr Dalyop Emmanuel, the Vice-Principal of the School, was seriously injured by the armed men.
”The teachers were holding a meeting to compile results of students in preparation for the school’s 2023 Speech and Prize-Giving Day slated for this Friday.
”The injured person is currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital,” Tengwong said, decrying the influx of criminals in some communities in the state.
”We call on security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, raid these communities that have become enclaves of criminals, particularly Fass and Mahanga in Riyom.
”This is necessary to get rid of criminal elements that have defied law and order,” he said.
