News
NYSC DG warns corps members against violating rules
Prospective corps members of the 2023 Batch B Stream One of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been warned against violating the rules and regulations of the Corps.
Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, gave the warning on Friday in a nationwide address to the Prospective Corps Members, who recently began their orientation exercise across the country.
Yusha’u noted that corps members who failed to keep to the rules of the scheme will be appropriately sanctioned. Just as he urged them to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws, to have a successful service year.
Read also: Kanu’s release will end ‘sponsored criminality’ in South-East —-IPOB
The NYSC DG also warned against vices such as cultism, adding that violating the scheme’s dress code will equally attract sanctions as spelled out in the NYSC Act.
“You must adhere to all camp rules and be obedient to the course officials. Let me also warn you that vices such as cultism and drug abuse are strictly prohibited on camp.
“For the avoidance of doubt, any violation of the dress code will attract appropriate sanctions as spelled out in the NYSC Act. I enjoin you to adhere to the official dress code for Corps Members, and not only must you dress well, but also ensure you adorn the right kits for every occasion,” he said.
The DG also admonished the corps members to take full advantage of the four cardinal programs of the scheme, namely; the Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service, and Passing out/winding up activities, to contribute their quota to national development.
Yusha’u further urged the Prospective Corps Members to sustain the zeal of patriotism throughout the Orientation Course, and also serve as responsible role models throughout their service year.
“They are all designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year, and I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this unique opportunity by participating actively in all the camp activities as they will go a long way in enabling you to realize your potential”.
According to him, the opportunities of the Orientation Course would introduce them to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme, which include leadership coaching, paramilitary drills, physical training, and sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...