NYSC DG warns corps members against violating rules

Prospective corps members of the 2023 Batch B Stream One of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been warned against violating the rules and regulations of the Corps.

Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, gave the warning on Friday in a nationwide address to the Prospective Corps Members, who recently began their orientation exercise across the country.

Yusha’u noted that corps members who failed to keep to the rules of the scheme will be appropriately sanctioned. Just as he urged them to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws, to have a successful service year.

The NYSC DG also warned against vices such as cultism, adding that violating the scheme’s dress code will equally attract sanctions as spelled out in the NYSC Act.

“You must adhere to all camp rules and be obedient to the course officials. Let me also warn you that vices such as cultism and drug abuse are strictly prohibited on camp.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any violation of the dress code will attract appropriate sanctions as spelled out in the NYSC Act. I enjoin you to adhere to the official dress code for Corps Members, and not only must you dress well, but also ensure you adorn the right kits for every occasion,” he said.

The DG also admonished the corps members to take full advantage of the four cardinal programs of the scheme, namely; the Orientation, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service, and Passing out/winding up activities, to contribute their quota to national development.

Yusha’u further urged the Prospective Corps Members to sustain the zeal of patriotism throughout the Orientation Course, and also serve as responsible role models throughout their service year.

“They are all designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year, and I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this unique opportunity by participating actively in all the camp activities as they will go a long way in enabling you to realize your potential”.

According to him, the opportunities of the Orientation Course would introduce them to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme, which include leadership coaching, paramilitary drills, physical training, and sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

