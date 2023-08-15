Police kills three suspected kidnappers, recovers AK 47 rifle in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed three suspected kidnappers in the Ogbolokposo community, Uvwie local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said the operatives also recovered one AK 47 rifle from the suspects.

He said: “The four suspected hoodlums were in a tricycle (Keke) when they sighted the policemen on patrol. They jumped out of their tricycle and fired at the police operatives who gave them a hot chase.

READ ALSO: Police rescues victim from cultists’ den in Delta

“The operatives engaged the suspects in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and one AK-47 rifle was recovered.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. Investigation is ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now