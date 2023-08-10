Nigerian govt to use blockchain technology in verification of NYSC certificates

An initiative to use blockchain technology to validate National Youth Service Corps certificates has been unveiled by the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Yusuf Kashafu, the Director-General of NITDA, revealed the project on Wednesday in Lagos at the stakeholders’ policy discussion event on the “Implementation of the national blockchain.”

NITDA said that it was working with the recently appointed Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, to build a cutting-edge blockchain-based certificate authentication system as a solution to the problem of certificate forging and fraudulent issuing.

“The NYSC certificate has been a concern due to widespread cases of forgery and fraudulent issuance,” Kashafu stated.

According to Kashafu, the revolutionary approach was designed to ensure the integrity and validity of NYSC certificates, thereby enhancing transparency and trust in the certification process.

Kashafu emphasised blockchain technology’s potential to bring about a paradigm shift in certificate verification.

He said, “We recognise the urgent need to combat the prevalent issue of forged NYSC certificates in Nigeria.

“By leveraging blockchain’s power, we aim to establish a secure, tamper-proof system that will enable individuals, institutions, and employers to easily verify the authenticity of NYSC certificates.”

