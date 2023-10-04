Court dismisses ex-PHCN workers’ nine-year suit

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday, dismissed the suit filed by 384 former staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) over their disengagement from service.

The claimants who include contracts staff were sacked during the partial privatisation of the power sector in 2013.

They were employed on different grades and designations while some were engaged as casual workers and corporate guards.

In their application, the staff told the court they were laid off without due process.

The claimants in 2014 filed a case of illegal dismissal and non-payment of their salaries and entitlements since July of the same year.

The PHCN and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) were listed as respondents in the suit.

But in his ruling, Justice J. D. Peters said the workers’ action was statute-barred.

He pointed out that they filed the suit outside the required months allowed by the law after their disengagement.

Justice Peters said: “The suit, filed in 2014, is one of the oldest cases in this court. The case is hereby dismissed in its entirety.”

