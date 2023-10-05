Metro
Journalist dies inside National Assembly shuttle bus
The Senate Correspondent of the Tribune Newspaper, Tijani Adeyemi, on Wednesday, died in one of the National Assembly shuttle buses.
According to reports, the Tribune reporter had boarded one of the shuttles from the main gate, known as Mopol Gate at 10 am and by the time he got to the checkpoint, he was discovered to be lifeless.
All efforts to resuscitate him failed as he was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the clinic of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
Adeyemi’s body was thereafter kept at the National Assembly’s clinic for evacuation and burial after being pronounced dead at the medical clinic.
His remains were laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in line with Islamic rites.
