Kidnappers release Benue commissioner, hold on to ex-LG chairman, cousin

The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo who was abducted by gunmen on September 24, has regained freedom.

Abo was kidnapped from his residence at his hometown in Zaki-Biam community of Ukum Local Government Area of state.

It was also revealed that the kidnappers however held on to a former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who had gone to negotiate with the kidnappers but were also detained by the kidnappers.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Kula Tersoo, who confirmed the abduction of Abo in a statement on Wednesday, had said the governor had “directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers den.”

However, in a statement on Thursday, Tersoo announced that the Commissioner had been freed from his abductors.

“We can confirm that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Matthew Abo, has regained freedom,” Tersoo said.

“He has since reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government where he was abducted.”

The statement claimed that no ransom was paid for the release of the Commissioner.

“No ransom or any other monetary exchanges were involved in securing his release. Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release.

“However, the criminals are still in custody of the former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped.

“Hyacinth Alia, who has welcomed back the Commissioner, has warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they will not be tolerated in any form.

“The Governor appreciates the security operatives for the feat, charging them to continue their actions in order to get the remaining captives released.

“He charges the security operatives to be ruthless on criminals, ensuring they have no room to operate in the state.”

