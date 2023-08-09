US threatens to send soldiers into Niger if junta fails to quit

The recalcitrant new military rulers in Niger Republic may have a United States of America (USA) military action to contend with if they fail to restore constitutional order in the country.

The acting US Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, disclosed this in a special briefing on Niger via a teleconference on Tuesday.

She said: “…There is still a lot of motion here on many sides with regard to where the governance situation will go.

“So we will be watching that closely and there are a number of regional meetings coming up and consultations with allies and partners that we need to make.

“So we’ll be watching the situation, but we understand our legal responsibilities and I explained those very clearly to the guys (Niger junta) who were responsible for this and that it is not our desire to go there, but they may push us to that point, and we asked them to be prudent in that regard and to hear our offer to try to work with them to solve this diplomatically and return to constitutional order.”

According to Nuland, President Joe Biden has been in constant touch with President Tinubu, the ECOWAS Chairman as well as many other European allies.

“He’s also been in regular touch with President Tinubu of Nigeria, who is currently head of ECOWAS, with AU Chairperson Faki, and with a number of European allies with whom we work in Niger, particularly on counterterrorism.

“And all of this has been rooted in our shared values, including the sense of democracy, which was why it was so difficult, and remains difficult, to see the current challenge to the democratic order which began on July 26,” she added.

