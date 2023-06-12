International
WHO condemns killing of 16 people in Somalia attack
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has condemned the attack in Somalia that left 16 people dead, including its staff.
At least 10 others were injured in Friday’s attack on Pearl Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Mogadishu, the country’s capital.
The incident, according to reports, took place over several hours and involved armed perpetrators.
In a statement on Monday by its representative in Somalia, Malik Mamunur, the WHO said it would continue efforts to preserve health and respond to emergencies in Somalia.
READ ALSO: 34 killed as fighting rages in Somalia’s breakaway region
The United Nations health agency also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its staff members in the Horn of Africa nation.
The statement read: “We condemn all attacks on innocent civilians and humanitarian aid workers and express our deepest condolences to the family members of all those who were killed in this attack.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...