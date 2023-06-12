WHO condemns killing of 16 people in Somalia attack

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has condemned the attack in Somalia that left 16 people dead, including its staff.

At least 10 others were injured in Friday’s attack on Pearl Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Mogadishu, the country’s capital.

The incident, according to reports, took place over several hours and involved armed perpetrators.

In a statement on Monday by its representative in Somalia, Malik Mamunur, the WHO said it would continue efforts to preserve health and respond to emergencies in Somalia.

The United Nations health agency also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its staff members in the Horn of Africa nation.

The statement read: “We condemn all attacks on innocent civilians and humanitarian aid workers and express our deepest condolences to the family members of all those who were killed in this attack.”

