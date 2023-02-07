International
34 killed as fighting rages in Somalia’s breakaway region
At least 34 people have been killed during a clash in Somalia’s n breakaway region of Somaliland.
Two doctors at a public hospital in the town of Laascaanood confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday.
Heavy fighting broke out in eastern Somaliland on Monday morning between forces from the region which declared its independence in 1991, and fighters opposed to its government, Somaliland’s interior minister said.
The battle was reported at least month after about 20 people were killed in protests over control of disputed areas.
READ ALSO: Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20
Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence and has seen opposition to its claims over land on its eastern border with Puntland, one of Somalia’s semi-autonomous regions.
Mohamed Farah, a doctor at Laascaanood Hospital in the administrative capital of the Sool region, said at least 34 people were killed and 40 injured in Monday’s fighting.
Farah said he had seen the bodies brought to the hospital.
