34 killed as fighting rages in Somalia’s breakaway region

At least 34 people have been killed during a clash in Somalia’s n breakaway region of Somaliland.

Two doctors at a public hospital in the town of Laascaanood confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday.

Heavy fighting broke out in eastern Somaliland on Monday morning between forces from the region which declared its independence in 1991, and fighters opposed to its government, Somaliland’s interior minister said.

The battle was reported at least month after about 20 people were killed in protests over control of disputed areas.

READ ALSO: Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20

Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence and has seen opposition to its claims over land on its eastern border with Puntland, one of Somalia’s semi-autonomous regions.

Mohamed Farah, a doctor at Laascaanood Hospital in the administrative capital of the Sool region, said at least 34 people were killed and 40 injured in Monday’s fighting.

Farah said he had seen the bodies brought to the hospital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now