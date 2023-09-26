Somaliland rejects Museveni’s offer to mediate unification talks with Somalia

Breakaway region of Somaliland has rejected efforts by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to mediate in reunification talks aimed at uniting the region and Somalia.

Museveni had mooted the unification talks between the two entities and sent emissaries to the two governments but Somaliland officials said the region has no plans to discuss unity with Somalia.

“Any dialogue that transpires between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two previously united countries can move forward separately,” Somaliland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the country would only agree to talks with Mogadishu if the agenda is on the future of both entities as separate states.

Read also: 34 killed as fighting rages in Somalia’s breakaway region

Museveni’s offer followed a meeting in Uganda with an envoy of Somaliland’s president where he said that Somaliland’s secession had frustrated efforts to build a strong and prosperous Somali state.

Somaliland’s government declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991 but the nation has not gained widespread international recognition for independence.

The region has been dealing with secessionist forces itself with heavy fighting breaking out intermittently between its forces and clan militiamen who also want to break away from Somaliland to create their own state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now