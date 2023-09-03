Six die in Osun auto crash

At least six persons were confirmed dead in an accident along the Imesi-Ile highway in Osun State on Saturday night.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State, Mr. Henry Benamesia, confirmed the accident in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said two vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred at 9: 44 p.m., on the highway.

He said: “An articulated vehicle (Red Daf) without a number plate collided with another blue commercial truck on Imesi -Ile hill with casualties due to speeding.

“The accident involved 17 persons with 11 escaping unhurt while six others lost their lives.

“We had five dead victims taken to the University Teaching Hospital in Osun (UNIOSUN) by the Nigeria Police before the arrival of the FRSC team.

“The last victim was trapped under the truck and we were able to use an extricate machine to remove the trapped body from one of the vehicles.”

