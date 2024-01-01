Abbey Mortgage, TransCoHot, IMG, Multiverse top list of stocks to watch this week

As the equities market resumes trading activities in the new year, ABBEYBDS, TRANSCOHOT, IMG – Industrial & Medical Gases and Multiverse are some of the stocks that investors could track in the new year.

Over the past few weeks these stocks have posted very strong performances giving investors a decent return on investment.

TRANSCOHOT • 70.18 ▴ 6.38 (10%)

The current share price of Transcorp Hotels Plc (TRANSCOHOT) is NGN 70.18. TRANSCOHOT closed its last trading day (Friday, December 29, 2023) at 70.18 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 63.80 NGN. Transcorp Hotels began the year with a share price of 6.25 NGN and has since gained 1,023% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about TRANSCOHOT knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 58% over the past four-week period alone—seventh best on NGX.

Transcorp Hotels is the 107th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 29 – Dec 29, 2023). TRANSCOHOT has traded a total volume of 6.3 million shares—in 1,163 deals—valued at NGN 304 million over the period, with an average of 99,977 traded shares per session. A volume high of 754,237 was achieved on December 13th, and a low of 561 on December 4th, for the same period.

IMG • 13.45 ▴ 1.20 (9.8%)

The current share price of Industrial & Medical Gases (IMG) is NGN 13.45. IMG closed its last trading day (Friday, December 29, 2023) at 13.45 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.8% gain over its previous closing price of 12.25 NGN. Industrial & Medical Gases began the year with a share price of 7.40 NGN and has since gained 81.8% on that price valuation, ranking it 63rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about IMG knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 58% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Industrial & Medical Gases is the 112th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 29 – Dec 29, 2023). IMG has traded a total volume of 3.22 million shares—in 414 deals—valued at NGN 33.1 million over the period, with an average of 51,170 traded shares per session. A volume high of 526,848 was achieved on December 28th for the same period.

READ ALSO:TransCoHot, AirtelAfri, MTNNig, MultiVerse, others top list of stocks to watch this week

MULTIVERSE • 18.57 ▴ 1.68 (9.95%)

The current share price of Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) is NGN 18.57. MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day (Friday, December 29, 2023) at 18.57 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 16.89 NGN. Multiverse Mining & Exploration began the year with a share price of 3.98 NGN and has since gained 367% on that price valuation, ranking it 13th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MULTIVERSE knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 194% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration is the 79th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 29 – Dec 29, 2023). MULTIVERSE has traded a total volume of 34.5 million shares—in 1,685 deals—valued at NGN 258 million over the period, with an average of 547,045 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.54 million was achieved on November 27th, and a low of 4,395 on October 26th, for the same period.

Abbey Mortgage bank • 2.22 ▴ 0.20 (9.9%)

The current share price of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBDS) is NGN 2.22. ABBEYBDS closed its last trading day (Friday, December 29, 2023) at 2.22 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 2.02 NGN. Abbey began the year with a share price of 1.70 NGN and has since gained 30.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 95th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ABBEYBDS knowing the stock has accrued 32% over the past four-week period alone—11th best on NGX.

Abbey Mortgage Bank is the 24th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 29 – Dec 29, 2023). ABBEYBDS has traded a total volume of 234 million shares—in 315 deals—valued at NGN 383 million over the period, with an average of 3.71 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 224 million was achieved on December 21st for the same period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now