NGX: Equity market begins week on bullish note as investor make N8bn profit

The equity market began the week on a bullish note as trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange closed positive Monday (18/12/2023) by 0.02%.

The All-Share Index ASI increased to 72,404.91 from 72,389.23 recorded at the close of the trading on Friday December 15, 2023.

Investors also made a profit of N8.58bn as market capitalization increased today by N8.58 billion to N39.62 trillion from N39.61 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading

17 stocks advanced and 32 stocks declined, while 67 stocks remained unchanged.

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N3.10 from its previous price N2.82, John Holt, Transcorp Hotel and SCOA Nigeria Plc amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.87%, 9.38% and 9.8.62% respectively.

READ ALSO: Investors pocket N45.8bn as Nigeria’s stock market ends week in bullish zone

ABC Transport Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% off its share price to close at N0.82 from its previous close of N0.91, E-Tranzact, R.T. Briscoe and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc amongst other losers also shed their share prices by 9.42%, 8.33% and 7.69% respectively.

On the volume index, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc traded 42.082 million units of its shares in 47 deals, valued at N20.361 million, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc traded 28.716 million units of its shares in 475 deals, valued at N689.912 million and Transcorp Plc traded 24.091 million units of its shares in 261 deals, valued at N166.971 million.

On the value index, UBA led with N689m worth of stocks traded in 475 deals followed by ZENITHBANK trading stocks worth N635m in 391 deals and MTNN trading stocks worth N593m in 284 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now