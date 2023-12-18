Business
NGX: Equity market begins week on bullish note as investor make N8bn profit
The equity market began the week on a bullish note as trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange closed positive Monday (18/12/2023) by 0.02%.
The All-Share Index ASI increased to 72,404.91 from 72,389.23 recorded at the close of the trading on Friday December 15, 2023.
Investors also made a profit of N8.58bn as market capitalization increased today by N8.58 billion to N39.62 trillion from N39.61 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading
17 stocks advanced and 32 stocks declined, while 67 stocks remained unchanged.
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N3.10 from its previous price N2.82, John Holt, Transcorp Hotel and SCOA Nigeria Plc amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.87%, 9.38% and 9.8.62% respectively.
READ ALSO: Investors pocket N45.8bn as Nigeria’s stock market ends week in bullish zone
ABC Transport Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% off its share price to close at N0.82 from its previous close of N0.91, E-Tranzact, R.T. Briscoe and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc amongst other losers also shed their share prices by 9.42%, 8.33% and 7.69% respectively.
On the volume index, Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc traded 42.082 million units of its shares in 47 deals, valued at N20.361 million, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc traded 28.716 million units of its shares in 475 deals, valued at N689.912 million and Transcorp Plc traded 24.091 million units of its shares in 261 deals, valued at N166.971 million.
On the value index, UBA led with N689m worth of stocks traded in 475 deals followed by ZENITHBANK trading stocks worth N635m in 391 deals and MTNN trading stocks worth N593m in 284 deals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...